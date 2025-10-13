Lil Jon, Halle Bailey, Charli D'Amelio & More Hit Red Bull Dance Final in L.A.

Play video content TMZ.com

Red Bull's Dance Your Style World Final went down in Los Angeles on Saturday -- a complete 180 of the breakdancing found at the 2024 Olympics -- with fierce competition, aerobatic moves, and a full-blown concert from Lil Jon and his ATL All-Stars!!!

The event stands as the largest international freestyle dance competition on the planet, and proved it inside the newly minted Intuit Dome, with 10,000 fans in attendance -- including Halle Bailey, Charli D'Amelio, "Love Island" star Ace Greene, and Spice Girl legend Mel B.

Veteran hip hop personality Sway Calloway and celebrity choreographer Charm La’Donna hosted the battle, which was also live-streamed to thousands of viewers around the globe.

Dancers entered the competition from across 27 countries and faced off to randomly selected tracks, ranging from rap, reggaeton and Afrobeats.

Play video content TMZ.com

But it was arguably "crunk music" that stole the show when Lil Jon, Ying Yang Twins and Sean Paul and J-Bo of the YoungBloodz took center stage to perform classic cuts such as "Get Low," "Damn!" and "Turn Down for What."