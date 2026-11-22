Delta Air Lines has experienced a major outage after an issue with its weight-and-balance systems ... and as a result, more than a thousand flights are delayed just days before Thanksgiving.

Delta crews have been forced to manually calculate aircraft weight and center-of-gravity numbers before each flight ... The New York Times reported.

The issue seemingly began at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport ... where a ground delay was issued for all Delta flights.

The airline has since spoken out, saying ... "Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation. We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism."

With the outage affecting flights arriving and departing from Atlanta ... it has caused a ripple effect nationwide, with roughly 1,160 Delta flights experiencing delays Sunday morning ... according to FlightAware stats.

This comes on the heels of the nearly five-hour ground stop on Nov. 13, which resulted in more than 18,000 canceled flights ... after a communications overload disrupted ATC systems across much of the country.

As TMZ previously reported, Americans have been panic-buying for days after seeing outages at the bank, airlines, Outlook, and countless other companies and Government services.