Delta Passenger Screams 'I Love Myself' As Cops Haul Him Off Flight

Play video content Video: Chaos Erupts as Delta Passenger is Removed from Plane TMZ.com

The passenger who went berserk on a Delta flight, screaming the n-word and "death to America" last month, was also yelling "I'm f***ing strong" and "I love myself" as police dragged him off the plane ... according to new video obtained by TMZ.

The video shows 60-year-old Jerome Anixter getting into a violent confrontation with 2 Port Authority police officers who are attempting to escort him off the Delta aircraft at New York's JFK Airport.

As you can see, Anixter is putting up a good fight as the cops struggle to walk him down an aisle past a bunch of stunned passengers. During this, Anixter can be heard shrieking, "I'm f***ing strong! I'm strong as f***"!

One of the cops tells Anixter that he's not helping himself ... prompting him to repeatedly yell, "I love myself!" When the cops finally get Anixter through the exit door, the other passengers break out in applause.

Port Authority police arrested Anixter on charges of assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration. We're told police responded to the on October 22 incident after Delta reported a disruptive passenger who appeared intoxicated while the plane was at the gate preparing for departure to Atlanta International Airport.

EXCLUSIVE: Passenger melts down, screams 'death to America' and pretends to shoot other travelers on a JFK to ATL flight. More to follow. https://t.co/itXRgSy160 @thenewsjunkie

As we previously reported ... a fellow passenger published video showing Anixster using the n-word while being escorted off the flight by cops ... after he allegedly screamed "death to America" and pretended to shoot fellow travelers.

At the time, a Delta spokesperson told TMZ ... "Delta has zero tolerance for disruptive behavior, and we thank law enforcement for their assistance in removing this unruly customer." The airline went on to apologize to the customers on the flight for the experience and any delay in their travels.