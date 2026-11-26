A FedEx cargo plane had a rough landing at Miami International Airport Wednesday as it veered off the runway -- but thankfully nobody was injured, according to police.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the airport Wednesday night after the cargo jet grinded to a halt on a patch of grass.

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The agency also said Miami-Dade fire rescue raced to the scene ... but there were no injuries to tend to.

Witnesses posted videos and photos online showing the plane parked in the grass and surrounded by police and emergency crews.

The plane had flown to Miami, Florida, from Frederick W. Smith International Airport in Memphis, Tennessee.

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