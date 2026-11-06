Jax Taylor's Lawyer Blasts Brittany Cartwright For Allegedly Dragging Out Divorce

Jax Taylor isn't backing down from his demand that Brittany Cartwright pay him thousands in spousal support ... and his lawyer claims Brittany has been trying to destroy his career and livelihood.

Jax's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, tells TMZ ... "From the beginning of these divorce proceedings, our client, Jax Taylor, made it clear that he had no intention of seeking spousal or child support. His only objective was to resolve this divorce as quickly, privately, and amicably as possible."

However, Kaplan claims Brittany has subjected Jax to a "deliberate and sustained campaign of public disparagement and professional interference."

He claims Brittany's alleged actions have extended to "direct interference with potential employment opportunities, including opportunities within the entertainment industry, significantly impacting his ability to earn a living." He said he now believes Brittany should pay him the support.

Kaplan also accuses Brittany of failing to provide promised updated financial documents, resulting in mounting legal expenses for Jax.

Kaplan also questioned whether reality TV is playing a role in the messy divorce.

He tells us ... "The fact that these proceedings continue to be unnecessarily prolonged by Ms. Cartwright while she is actively filming a reality television series seems beyond coincidental."

Kaplan insists Jax's request for spousal support "is not an act of retaliation" ... claiming Brittany's alleged actions have forced his client to seek financial protection.

As we previously reported ... Jax is asking a judge to order Brittany to pay him $17,401 a month in spousal support, along with $250,000 in attorney fees and $10,000 for a forensic accountant.