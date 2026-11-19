Jax Taylor is opening up about a complicated surgical procedure he underwent to remove a tumor on his kidney ... and sharing how his girlfriend Lori Krebs has supported him.

After revealing he underwent the five-hour surgery, Jax told PEOPLE ... "It’s been a really scary few months. The tumor was larger and deeper than originally expected, which made the surgery more complicated."

Adding that the surgery seemed to be successful, Jax said ... "I have five incisions on my stomach, so I’m pretty sore and know it’s going to take some time to recover."

Jax candidly shared that he wants to watch his son Cruz "grow up," adding ... "Having Lori by my side through all of this has meant everything to me. She’s been absolutely incredible, and I honestly couldn’t ask for a better partner."

Jax and Lori are still going strong and were spotted last month at a charity event supporting families with autism, packing on the PDA.