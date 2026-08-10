Anne Hathaway Shows Off Baby Bump at 'The End of Oak Street' Premiere

Anne Hathaway had a major accessory at her movie premiere last night ... her growing baby bump!!!

The actress stepped out for Sunday's premiere of "The End of Oak Street" at the Steven J. Ross Theater in Los Angeles ... turning heads in a baby blue look that put her pregnancy front and center.

The mom-to-be's top featured a striking red interior lining and was cropped just enough in the front to reveal her bump ... while the fabric flowed into a dramatic, floor-length train behind her.

And while the train on her outfit brought plenty of drama to the look, the bump really took the cake as the 43-year-old Oscar winner proudly showed off her changing silhouette.