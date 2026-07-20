Anne Hathaway Tears Up as Whoopi Goldberg Raves About Her

Play video content Video: Anne Hathaway Gets Emotional on The View; Whoopi Goldburg Sings Her Praises ABC

Here's Anne Hathaway getting super emotional on "The View" ... but it's not the pregnancy hormones that have her in her feelings ... it's Whoopi Goldberg!

Whoopi raved about Anne during Monday's episode, singing her praises to the point that the actress teared up.

Check out the video ... Whoopi gushes about how much she's loved watching Anne become such an acclaimed actress over her decades-long career.

Anne gets so overwhelmed by the compliments, she doesn't know what to do with herself ... covering her face with her hands and tearing up.

AH was on the talk show promoting "The Odyssey" ... and while Whoopi also gave Matt Damon and director Christopher Nolan their flowers ... Anne was visibly impacted by the praise.

Anne told Whoopi, "I would be crying if I wasn't pregnant right now."