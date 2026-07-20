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Anne Hathaway Tears Up as Whoopi Goldberg Raves About Her

Anne Hathaway Whoopi Has Me In Tears

By TMZ Staff
Published
072026 anne hathaway kal
ALL THE FEELS
Video: Anne Hathaway Gets Emotional on The View; Whoopi Goldburg Sings Her Praises
ABC

Here's Anne Hathaway getting super emotional on "The View" ... but it's not the pregnancy hormones that have her in her feelings ... it's Whoopi Goldberg!

Whoopi raved about Anne during Monday's episode, singing her praises to the point that the actress teared up.

Anne Hathaway Through The Years
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Anne Hathaway Through The Years Launch Gallery
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Check out the video ... Whoopi gushes about how much she's loved watching Anne become such an acclaimed actress over her decades-long career.

Anne gets so overwhelmed by the compliments, she doesn't know what to do with herself ... covering her face with her hands and tearing up.

'The Odyssey' NYC Premiere
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We're Going To Need A Bigger Horse Launch Gallery
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AH was on the talk show promoting "The Odyssey" ... and while Whoopi also gave Matt Damon and director Christopher Nolan their flowers ... Anne was visibly impacted by the praise.

Anne told Whoopi, "I would be crying if I wasn't pregnant right now."

Bottom line ... Whoopi's proud of Anne's Hollywood odyssey.

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