John Goodman Turned Down Cameo in Roseanne Barr's New TV Show

He Wouldn't Do a Cameo on My New Show!!!

Seems like there won't be a Conner family reunion on Roseanne Barr's new show ... because John Goodman turned down an appearance.

Roseanne's returning to TV -- after getting fired over racist social media posts -- with her new show "Meemaw" ... but she's telling The Hollywood Reporter her former on-screen husband won't be popping up at all.

She says ... "My son called Goodman and asked him to do a cameo on 'Meemaw' and he declined."

Roseanne's revelation came after the interviewer asked how she got along with John and Laurie Metcalf, who starred alongside her in "Roseanne."

She says she's not in contact with either of them.

Roseanne adds ... "Nobody is more brokenhearted than me. I just choose to remember the fun and the good times."

Play video content Video: Roseanne Barr Slams Former TV Son for Siding With ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation Can't Be Censored

As you know, Roseanne and her TV son Michael Fishman -- who played D.J. Conner on the show -- recently exchanged verbal blows after Michael said "Roseanne" was "rightfully canceled" over the star's racist tweets.