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John Goodman Turned Down Cameo in Roseanne Barr's New TV Show

Roseanne Barr on John Goodman He Wouldn't Do a Cameo on My New Show!!!

By TMZ Staff
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Seems like there won't be a Conner family reunion on Roseanne Barr's new show ... because John Goodman turned down an appearance.

Roseanne's returning to TV -- after getting fired over racist social media posts -- with her new show "Meemaw" ... but she's telling The Hollywood Reporter her former on-screen husband won't be popping up at all.

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She says ... "My son called Goodman and asked him to do a cameo on 'Meemaw' and he declined."

Roseanne's revelation came after the interviewer asked how she got along with John and Laurie Metcalf, who starred alongside her in "Roseanne."

'Roseanne' Cast -- Then And Now
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'Roseanne' Cast Then And Now Launch Gallery
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She says she's not in contact with either of them.

Roseanne adds ... "Nobody is more brokenhearted than me. I just choose to remember the fun and the good times."

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Video: Roseanne Barr Slams Former TV Son for Siding With ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation
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As you know, Roseanne and her TV son Michael Fishman -- who played D.J. Conner on the show -- recently exchanged verbal blows after Michael said "Roseanne" was "rightfully canceled" over the star's racist tweets.

Roseanne fired back by calling him a "bigot," an "ignoramus," and a "little f***ing worm" ... so it's unlikely Michael will appear on her new show, either.

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