Roseanne Barr Starring in New Series 8 Years After Being Canceled For Racist Posts

It seems racist social media posts can't cancel Roseanne Barr forever ... because she's back on our TV screens and starring in a new comedy series.

According to Page Six, the controversial actress just wrapped production on her new TV show, "Meemaw."

The 8-episode comedy series reportedly centers around a "mixed-race family of preppers in Texas," and Roseanne -- playing the family's matriarch -- is determined to "throw her granddaughter the most fantastic bat mitzvah Texas has ever seen."

Instagram star Indy Bugg will be playing Roseanne's granddaughter on the show, and Roseanne raved about her to Page Six, saying ... "She was only 12, and I about fell over that I was able to get her. She's such a star. You'll see it in the first episode, in her first scene."

As you know, "Roseanne" was canceled back in 2018, after she posted a racist tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

The tweet said ... "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj"

Now it sounds like she's trying to kick off her redemption arc with this new show.