Camille Grammer Blasts Ex Kelsey Grammer for Allegedly Forgetting Daughter's Birthday

Kelsey Didn't Even Call Our Daughter on Her 25th Birthday!!!

Camille Grammer is putting her ex-husband Kelsey Grammer on blast ... accusing the "Frasier" star of failing to acknowledge their daughter Mason Grammer's 25th birthday.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum took to Instagram Monday with a scathing message directed at Kelsey ... claiming their daughter hadn't received so much as a phone call or text from her famous father three days after her milestone birthday.

"A daughter should never have to wonder whether her father remembers her birthday," Camille wrote. "Three days later, and still not a call or a text. 💔"

Camille didn't mention Kelsey by name, but made it pretty clear who she was talking about ... taking aim at a father whose Hollywood success apparently hasn't translated into showing up for his daughter.

"You can be a beloved actor to the world, but being a father is a role that requires showing up when the cameras are off," she continued.

Camille added that fame, accolades and public admiration mean little when someone neglects the people who should matter most.

She wrapped up her post by saying "A mother never stops hurting when her child is hurt. 25 is a milestone birthday. Sometimes the silence is deafening, and the disappointment speaks volumes."

Camille and Kelsey were married for 13 years before their highly publicized split in 2010. They also share a son, Jude.

Their relationship has remained strained over the years, with Camille revealing in May that she and Kelsey hadn't spoken in 14 years.