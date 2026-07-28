Kelsey Grammer Calls U.S. Education System 'Child Abuse,' on Video

Play video content Video: Kelsey Grammer Blasts U.S. Education System as Child Abuse, on Video The Katie Miller Podcast

Kelsey Grammer thinks the education system in America is like "child abuse" ... because he claims teachers criticize the U.S. too much.

Kelsey breaks his reasoning down to Katie Miller on her podcast ... the way he sees it, educators who crap all over America aren't good for our kids.

According to KG, teachers are saying the U.S. is a bad country, in turn making children wonder if they're bad, too ... something he says is straight-up abusive.

He even hints there might be a conspiracy afoot ... which is something you'll have to see to believe, so make sure to peep the clip!

But Kelsey's taking American education into his hands, it seems ... teaming up with the American Revelation Foundation.

He's starring in daily educational videos that each cover 1 year of U.S. history, according to the program's website.