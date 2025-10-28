Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kelsey Grammer Becomes A Father-Of-Eight At 70 Years Old

By TMZ Staff
Published
It looks like age really is just a number for Kelsey Grammer ... because he just welcomed his eighth child at 70 years old!

The "Frasier" star dropped the big news during Monday's episode of the "Pod Meets World" podcast, and he stated his wife Kayte Walsh had given birth "like three days ago."

The performer then revealed a baby boy named Christopher had just "joined the family."

FYI, this is Grammer's fourth child with Walsh, whom he married all the way back in 2011. The pair started a family with the birth of their first child, Faith, in 2012, and they welcomed sons Kelsey and Auden in 2014 and 2016.

It's also important to note Walsh's fourth pregnancy was publicly revealed back in June, when she was spotted with a baby bump while stepping out in London, according to People.

Oh, and we should mention Grammer's got four older children, namely his daughters Spencer, Greer, and Mason, as well as his eldest son Jude.

Everyone knows dealing with newborn babies can be a handful, but we're sure the actor's got it all covered -- he's got plenty of experience!

