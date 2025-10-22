Stevie Nicks' Barbie Doll Sells Out In Less Than One Day

A good portion of Stevie Nicks' fanbase must really be feeling the pain right now ... because the hitmaker's new Barbie doll sold out in under 24 hours.

Here's the deal ... Mattel announced it would be releasing a doll based on her image from the cover of her 1981 album "Bella Donna" on Tuesday.

The doll was released at an opportune time, too, because the singer's celebrating the 43rd anniversary of "Bella Donna," Nicks' first solo outing.

Nicks spoke about the doll in an interview with People, where she described her outfit on the "Bella Donna" cover as one of her best looks from over the years.

And her fans apparently felt the same way, because they copped every last Barbie doll on various platforms following the toy's release, according to Billboard.

This isn't the first time Nicks has collaborated with Mattel, either ... the company released a Barbie doll based on her image from the cover of Fleetwood Mac's highly influential 1977 album "Rumours" in 2023.