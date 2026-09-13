'RHOSLC' Alum Jen Shah Back Outside at Utah Football Game After Prison Stint

Jen Shah is officially back outside after her prison stint ... and she's making damn sure everyone knows it.

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The "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" alum popped up at Saturday's Utah Utes football game against Arkansas ... posting a TikTok from inside Rice-Eccles Stadium set to Sexyy Red's appropriately titled track, "She's Back."

And, yeah ... the message wasn't exactly subtle -- Jen is seen strutting around the stadium, flashing the Utes' "U" hand sign and taking in the action as Utah steamrolled Arkansas, 43-10.

Of course, Jen had more than school spirit pulling her to the game -- her husband, Sharrieff "Coach" Shah, is Utah's associate head coach, cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator.

The outing comes just weeks after Jen officially completed her federal sentence in her wire fraud case. As TMZ previously reported ... she was released from prison in December after serving 33 months behind bars before finishing out the remainder of her sentence outside prison.

Jen pleaded guilty in 2022 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a telemarketing scheme and was sentenced to 6.5 years behind bars in January 2023.