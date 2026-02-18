Lauren Boebert's Son Cited After Her Toddler Grandson Wanders Away From Home

Republican Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's son Tyler is facing a new charge of child abuse after his 2-year-old son went wandering out of the house ... TMZ has learned.

This is the second time Tyler, 20, is in trouble with the law after his son got loose ... he was slapped with a similar citation last year.

A watch commander at the Windsor Police Department in Colorado confirmed the latest incident ... and Tyler was cited on a misdemeanor charge of child abuse without injury.

According to local outlet KUSA-TV, the incident occurred at Rep. Boebert's Colorado home. Boebert told the station she was at an event in the district while Tyler was watching the toddler, who often accompanies Boebert in Washington and around her district.

Notably, Boebert's home is near a lake ... but thankfully, "A kind woman quickly and safely secured [the child], and authorities were called as a precaution," Boebert told the outlet.

While the 2025 incident -- Tyler was charged with misdemeanor child abuse -- led Boebert to downplay the event as "a miscommunication" ... this time, she's condemning her son, saying there's "no excuse" and that she's "very frustrated."