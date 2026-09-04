Lauren Boebert's Son Gets 20 Days in Jail for Child Abuse, Mom Begged For Soft Sentence

Lauren Boebert's son Tyler Boebert has been sentenced to 20 days in jail with work release after pleading guilty to child abuse and neglect.

The Colorado judge handed down the sentence Friday in connection with an incident last year, when Tyler's young son was reportedly found wandering outside his mom's home.

Lauren addressed the judge on behalf of her son, asking for leniency. "Mercy is not softness," the U.S. Congresswoman said. "Mercy is the difference between correcting a father and orphaning a son during his most important hours."

Prosecutors filed misdemeanor charges against Tyler in July 2025.

Tyler has also faced legal trouble in a separate child sexual exploitation case. As TMZ first reported, one allegation stems from a 43-second video he allegedly recorded of an ex-girlfriend in 2024, when she was 17 and Tyler was 18.