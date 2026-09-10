Rep. Lauren Boebert Pleads for Leniency for Son Tyler at Identity Theft Sentencing

Play video content Video: Lauren Boebert Asks Judge to Go Easy on Son Tyler in Identity Theft Case Garfield County Court

Lauren Boebert went to bat for her son Tyler in court Thursday ... asking a judge to punish him for his identity theft case without derailing his future as a young father.

The Colorado Congresswoman spoke during Tyler's sentencing hearing ... telling the judge she was there "as Tyler's mother" and "as a granny to his son" ... and insisting, "He's not a bad kid, he's not a bad man."

Lauren acknowledged Tyler was given a second chance with a deferred sentence, but failed to stay out of trouble ... later pleading guilty last week in a separate child abuse case.

Still, she asked the court to leave room for Tyler to keep working and raising his son ... saying he accepts responsibility, has completed a court-ordered parenting class and is working to change the people around him.

Tyler also addressed the court directly ... apologizing to the victims, his family and the community.

He told the judge his actions benefited him temporarily while leaving others to deal with consequences they didn't deserve ... adding that an apology can't undo the harm or restore the trust he broke.

Prosecutors said Tyler showed a lack of accountability and immaturity, pointing out he tested positive for marijuana during his pre-sentence investigation ... but agreed he was not a prison candidate and supported keeping him on probation.

The case has been hanging over his head for years ... Tyler pleaded guilty in October 2024 to one count of attempting to commit identity theft -- prosecutors claimed he stole credit cards and used them for purchases -- and a judge issued a deferred sentence.

Tyler finally learned his fate Thursday ... when the judge sentenced him to 2 years of supervised probation and 20 days in jail, with work release potentially on the table.