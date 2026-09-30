Accused Cornell Frat Bro's Lawyer Says Client Was Curious About 'Free P***y' Message, Denies Rape

But He Did Not Rape Her!!!

The lawyer defending 1 of the 7 frat brothers accused of gang raping a Cornell student in 2024 is claiming that while his client did react to the infamous "free p***y" Snapchat group message, he did not rape her.

Attorney Jeremy Saland, who represents defendant Scott Kretzschmar, told CNN that his client merely went upstairs following the "free p***y" group message ... after asking himself "what the heck does this mean?"

Saland claims that Kretzschmar just joked around and talked with the Jane Doe -- who he claims was conscious -- for 5 minutes.

Saland said ... "He speaks to her. She's okay. He does not see her naked, does not engage in sexual activity with her."

He added ... "He went upstairs and his testimony was ... and there's no challenge to that because the girl herself actually doesn't say again, to be very, very clear that he had any type of sexual assault on her, touching, any type of touching or any type of physical physicality."

When grilled about the Snapchat message later on in the interview ... Saland stressed that Kretzschmar just went up to see other members of the group and the Jane Doe.

Saland continued ... "So, it was determined that he was part of the Snap group and went up there. And they hold him accountable for that."