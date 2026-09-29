Accused Cornell Student Blocked on A.I. Platform Months Before Alleged Assault

Matthew Ingalls, one of the Cornell students accused of sexually assaulting a classmate, was not fired from DataAnnotation over the case ... but the A.I. company says it did block him from its platform months before the alleged incident occurred.

A DataAnnotation spokesperson tells TMZ ... "Jane Doe’s allegations of assault are horrifying. While this individual had signed up on our platform, we blocked him in May 2024. He has had no access to our platform or our company at any point since then."

DataAnnotation is responding after social posts claiming it had canned Ingalls in the wake of Jane Doe's lawsuit accusing 7 Chi Phi fraternity brothers of gang raping her in October 2024.

We're told Ingalls was an "independent contractor, never an employee" at DataAnnotation. The spokesperson tells us he was blocked in May 2024 ... 5 months prior to the alleged sexual assault of Jane Doe.

The company's statement comes as the allegations against the former Cornell students gets renewed attention -- from the public and prosecutors.

Jane Doe's lawsuit alleges she was drugged and sexually assaulted at the Chi Phi fraternity house at Cornell.

Although she reported the incident to cops back in 2024, prosecutors did not charge anyone with a crime. The Tompkins County District Attorney's Office said it did not have enough evidence back then, but now it's reopening the investigation and plans to present the case to a grand jury.

All of this is fueling a wave of new social posts doxxing the men's employers and claiming some had been fired after the allegations resurfaced. DataAnnotation is clarifying that is not the case with them.