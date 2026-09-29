Alleged Cornell Gang Rape: Mayor of Ithaca Condemns University

The Mayor of Ithaca, New York, isn't happy with Cornell University's handling of the alleged fraternity gang rape ... and current students are paying the price.

Mayor Robert G. Cantelmo released a statement on Monday ... saying he became aware of the "heinous and sickening allegations" last week, and making it clear that Cornell University administration and police never contacted or coordinated any response with the Ithaca Police Department.

He says Cornell didn't hold the alleged perpetrators accountable ... and adds, "This is a miscarriage of justice and continues to pose a significant threat to students and residents who may be victimized at unsafe and under-monitored on- or off-campus student events."

Given Cornell's "appalling response," Mayor Cantelmo says he has "no choice but to declare a new policy directive and corresponding Common Council resolution, implementing an immediate moratorium on all student event and special event permits, including, but not limited to Greek life and other student group gatherings, until such time that the University conducts an accounting of its protocols to prevent and prosecute crimes of sexual violence and publicly releases new standards and practices to keep our community safe."

As we've reported ... a Jane Doe -- who says she attended Cornell in 2024 -- claims she was sexually assaulted by 7 fraternity brothers at the Chi Phi house after a night of heavy drinking.

She filed a lawsuit earlier this month that accuses one member of a fraternity group chat of offering up "Free p***y" while she says she was plied with ketamine and forced to engage in sexual activity.

Her attorney, Thomas Giuffra, says his client reported the alleged assault to cops at the time.

Tompkins County D.A. Matthew Van Houten, however, claims she described the sex and drug use as voluntary, conscious, and consensual when she spoke to officers.

Play video content Video: Jake Tapper Presses Cornell Sex Assault D.A., Invokes His Daughter in Heated Debate CNN

The D.A. has since reopened the criminal investigation.