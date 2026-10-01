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Accused Cornell Frat Bro Says He Doesn't Object to Jane Doe Remaning Anonymous

Accused Cornell Frat Bro I've Got No Problem With Jane Doe Staying Anonymous

By TMZ Staff
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One of the 7 Cornell frat bros named as a defendant in a sexual assault lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe says he has no issue with her continuing to use the moniker as civil proceedings continue.

Scott Kretzschmar filed a letter to the judge Thursday ... stating he "does not object" to the plaintiff continuing the lawsuit as Jane Doe.

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This may seem small, but it's actually quite uncommon for the defendant not to object in these situations.

Many defendants file documents asking for a judge to lift the plaintiff's anonymity.

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Video: Accused Cornell Frat Bro's Lawyer Says Client Was Curious About 'Free P***y' Message, Denies Rape
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As we've reported ... Scott's attorney -- Jeremy Saland -- admitted his client went up to the room where Jane Doe alleges she was gang raped back in 2024 to investigate what "Free p***y" message in the infamous Snapchat group chat meant, but insists he didn't sexually assault or rape her.

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Saland added his client made an immature comment in the Snapchat group ... but insists he never saw the woman naked or in distress, never touched her, never engaged in sexual activity, and did not consume ketamine.

As you know ... there's been a ton of finger-pointing this week between the police and the district attorney's office -- which has resulted in far more questions than answers.

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