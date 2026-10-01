Cornell Jane Doe's Roommates Claim She Was 'In Shock' After Alleged Gang Rape

The two roommates of a Jane Doe who accused 7 Cornell fraternity brothers of drugging her and raping her are sharing a timeline of how she processed the alleged sexual assault ... and it took her some time to fully process things.

One roommate texted Jane Doe around 3:05 AM on Oct. 20, 2024, asking her when she'd be coming home ... before Jane Doe responded she wasn't sure ... the New York Times reported.

That same roommate said Jane Doe returned around 11:15 AM ... and told both roommates that she had sex with multiple men and had taken ketamine.

One of Jane Doe's roommates said she didn't "really remember [Jane Doe] ever kind of citing that she had said yes to anything that occurred."

At the same time ... Jane Doe didn't use the word "rape" to describe the encounter ... one roommate told investigators.

The other roommate told investigators that Jane Doe was seemingly "in shock" at the time.

In the week that followed, as rumors about Jane Doe swirled on campus, she instructed one roommate ... "If anyone asks about this, say it didn’t happen."

The roommate felt that Jane Doe went from talking about the alleged encounter as a "crazy thing that happened to her" to realizing "it was something bad."

Around Oct. 28, one of her roommates overheard a call with one of the Chi Phi fraternity brothers she accused, Matthew Ingalls -- whom she frequently texted the week after the alleged rape -- in which he apologized.

According to the roommate, Jane Doe responded ... "How could you let this happen?"

Overall ... the roommate told authorities that she felt Jane Doe initially "wanted it to be consensual" before ultimately reporting it as sexual assault.

The roommate added ... "I'd have conversations and she would describe a part of what happened and I would tell her that that is what could be classified as rape."