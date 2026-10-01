Nancy Pelosi Cancels 'Fully Funded' Cornell Event Over 'Gang Rape Situation'

Nancy Pelosi is diving into the whole Cornell University alleged gang rape drama -- canceling a "fully-funded" event sponsored by the Ivy League school.

And get this ... Pelosi's cancelation is "related to the gang rape situation" that has resurfaced and is now plaguing the university, according to The Cornell Daily Sun, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The student paper reports that the Cornell Institute of Politics and Global Affairs announced the fully funded October 15 event on Tuesday afternoon with Pelosi as the star attraction.

The Sun said an email blast was sent to students, noting that they would have an “opportunity to hear from and engage” with the California Democratic congresswoman.

But one day later, the Institute of Politics and Global Affairs shut down the RSVP form, and the event was canceled altogether.

The cancellation comes on the heels of a Cornell student filing a Jane Doe lawsuit against the University, Chi Phi and seven fraternity brothers.

The lawsuit claims Jane Doe was gang raped in October 2024 after being drugged at Cornell’s Chi Phi house. She initially went to police ... but the case didn't go anywhere.

Now, Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten has reopened the case ... but no charges have been filed yet.

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