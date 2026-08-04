Anna Kepner Case: Prosecutors Hand Over Her Snapchat Data to Defense, Possible Evidence Against Bro

The prosecutors who are trying to put Anna Kepner’s step-brother behind bars for murder obtained her Snapchat data from her final days … and say they have now handed it over to his defense team … TMZ has learned.

Court docs obtained by TMZ show prosecutors fired off a search warrant to obtain Anna’s messages and other info from her Snapchat and have now turned over the info to the defense.

The Snapchat messages are important because prosecutors have claimed Anna sent her final message on Snapchat at 8:14 p.m. The investigators say Anna’s brother Timothy Hudson, who was sharing the room with her, left the cabin at 10:13 PM and then returned at 11 PM.