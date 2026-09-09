YouTuber Allegedly Assaults Autistic College Student

A Georgia man has been charged with abusing a disabled adult after cops say he put an autistic college student in a headlock ... before allegedly issuing a chilling threat.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, Jack Tyler Laroche is accused of following a University of North Florida student into a dormitory bathroom on August 21 ... and then forcing his way into the same stall.

The docs say Laroche started filming the man for a YouTube video before putting him in a headlock and flicking his face repeatedly, causing his glasses to fall and break.

Cops say Laroche then told the student to set a 10-minute timer on his phone before leaving the bathroom ... or else he'd "come back and get you."

At one point during the alleged bathroom encounter, cops say Laroche apparently asked for the victim's phone number and called it to confirm it was legit.

When police eventually called Laroche's number, they say he claimed to be someone named Jack Jones who was 65 years old. When UNF police caught up with him in person, he allegedly said he was a student, Jack Jones.

Cops say Laroche couldn't remember the name of his dorm ... before he eventually admitted his real name to authorities.

Police claim Laroche told them he was just "f***ing around" on campus to make YouTube content. He denied having any contact with the alleged victim. The alleged victim positively identified Laroche, telling campus police, "that's the person that assaulted me."

Laroche was booked on charges of abuse of a disabled adult without causing great bodily harm, false imprisonment, and giving a false name or identification to law enforcement.