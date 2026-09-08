Florida Dog Day Care Owner Charged Over Hidden Bathroom Camera

The owner of a Florida doggy daycare has been arrested after employees found a hidden camera in the bathroom.

Dog Dayz Inn owner Donald Hemphill was charged after the camera was found inside an electrical outlet on Saturday.

During the Volusia Sheriff's Office Child Exploitation Unit's investigation, Hemphill allegedly copped to installing the camera about 4 or 5 months ago.

The VSO says multiple videos were found that showed unknowing female victims in "stages of undress." Authorities say one subject was a child.

Hemphill has been charged with 10 counts of digital voyeurism and 11 counts of video voyeurism of a child.