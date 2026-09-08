Beauty Queen Lindsay Shiver's Ex Gets Primary Physical Custody of Kids After Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot

Beauty Queen Lindsay Shiver agreed to give up primary physical custody of the three kids she shares with her ex-husband, Robert Shiver, after she was accused of trying to kill him ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the divorce settlement signed by Lindsay and Robert back in 2025 ... and the deal states Robert will be the primary physical custodian of their kids -- Grayson, born in 2012, Landon, born in 2013, and Rhett, born in 2019. They agreed to shared legal custody.

Robert and Lindsay also agreed that neither will be paid alimony or child support ... although Robert will pay for their school tuition and extracurricular activities. Both agreed not to talk negatively about the other in front of the kids or on social media.

A couple of months later, Lindsay asked the court to deny Robert's request to seal the docs to protect the kids from the media attention in the case, in which he claimed the divorce had received a bunch of attention after Robert dated Savannah Chrisley after their split.

Lindsay said Robert was clearly not concerned about the privacy of his children and brought up him dating Savannah after their split, saying Robert "allowed them to be photographed by paparazzi with Chrisley and personally discussed them in articles and on social media podcasts."

Lindsay said the details of their split ended up on Chrisley's Hulu reality show and continue to be used as fodder for her podcast.

In May, Lindsay claimed Robert was in contempt for taking their kids to the Bahamas despite her objections. Robert denied he was in contempt and filed a counterclaim against Lindsay.

He said Lindsay had violated their marriage settlement by talking to their kids about the divorce and her criminal action pending in the Bahamas by allegedly telling the kids the criminal case was due to Robert and that he had the power to "make it go away." He said his ex has blamed him for her own actions and "continues to tell the children that their father has put her in this position."

Robert asked that Lindsay be found in contempt. The case is ongoing.