TikToker's Dad Allegedly Argued With Wife After Breathing Diss

TikToker Kirby Johnson's father Gordon Johnson became "verbally violent" during an altercation with his wife that landed him in jail ... at least according to cops, who say he told them it all started after his better half made fun of the way he was breathing.

According to the arrest report, obtained by TMZ, Gordon told cops his wife "got annoyed at the way he was breathing, started imitating him, and they argued back and forth."

Gordon denied making any threats to harm her, but his wife told cops he threatened her, saying "I'll f***ing kill you" after she says she learned of his infidelity ... this according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The MCSO report also details his alleged altercation with police at his Key Largo, Florida, home on September 2 that led to him being charged with simple assault and resisting an officer without violence.

The arresting officer wrote that Gordon "planted his feet in the ground, stood in a wide stance, and forcefully pushed against the door to prevent me from entering the home."

The cop said they then "used my hand to counter Gordon's force in an attempt to keep the door from closing" before authorities "were able to overpower Gordon and gain entry into the home."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Law enforcement sources previously told us ... Gordon's alleged standoff with the cops was all because he didn't want to go to jail.