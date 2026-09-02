Influencer Celina Powell Banned From Hard Rock Stadium Over Alleged Disorderly Conduct

Celina Powell has been permanently banned from Hard Rock Stadium after she was kicked out of Friday night's Miami Dolphins game ... TMZ has learned.

Witnesses tell TMZ ... Celina became confrontational with stadium security after being asked to move her feet from a wall in front of her seat while watching the Dolphins' game against the Atlanta Falcons. We're told she responded, "Shut the f*** up talking to me."

The witnesses tell us sheriff’s deputies then showed up and assisted stadium security in removing her for disorderly conduct.

Celina tells us she was ultimately escorted out and informed she could no longer return. She says she was also told she could take the matter to court if she wanted to appeal the permanent ban ... but says she has no plans to do so.

Play video content Video: OnlyFans Model Celina Powell Arrested as Police Surround Pink Lamborghini TMZ.com

As we reported last month, the influencer and OnlyFans star was arrested in Miami for driving with a suspended license after allegedly racking up 10 tickets for the same offense.

She also had multiple Florida bench warrants tied to traffic violations after missing a December 2025 court date ... though her attorney later entered a not guilty plea.