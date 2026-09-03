TikToker's Dad Arrested for Allegedly Making Violent Threats Over Claims of Infidelity

The father of popular TikToker Kirby Johnson is in trouble with the law ... after getting arrested for allegedly being "verbally violent" toward his wife over allegations of infidelity ... this according to cops.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... Gordon Johnson was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into the Monroe County jail for two misdemeanors -- simple assault and resisting an officer.

Gordon also posed for a mugshot and, from the looks of it, he's clearly not happy, unlike his playful TikTok persona with his daughter, Kirby Johnson. Kirby is super popular on TikTok where she posts videos about her life for her 3.6 million followers.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Gordon got into a heated argument with his wife at a house in Key Largo, Florida, after his alleged infidelity was discovered Tuesday night.

We're told Gordon's wife said he threatened to kill her, but ended up never laying a hand on her. Still, our source says the wife called 911 to report that Gordon was being "verbally violent."

We're told police officers arrived on scene and interviewed all parties before telling Gordon that he was under arrest.