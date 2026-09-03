Kroy Biermann Jr. Uses Athletic Scholarships to Convince Judge to Set Bond Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Please Let Me Out of the Clink on Bond, Judge!!!

Kroy Biermann Jr. is asking a judge to release him from jail on bond as his criminal case proceeds ... arguing he's no flight risk and his stellar academic and athletic record is evidence of his good character.

Lawyers for Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's son filed documents requesting his release in a Georgia court Wednesday afternoon ... insisting he is a good kid and there's no danger of him fleeing.

The attorney points out Kroy Jr. is "a high school student in good standing who has demonstrated strong academic achievement" and is also receiving scholarships for his athletic prowess.

His attorney adds Kroy has strong ties to the community ... including solid relationships with his parents, his 5 siblings, friends, coaches and teachers.

Kroy Jr. apparently learned about the allegations against him back in April ... and his attorney points out he never fled the state. He even says he submitted to a polygraph exam and answered two relevant questions about the alleged incident ... although further detail about those questions is not included in the filing.

On top of the bail request, Kroy Jr. is also asking to keep the proceedings confidential ... arguing he and the alleged victim are both juveniles -- and noting the media firestorm surrounding the case is intense.

We broke the story ... Kroy Jr. was arrested last month after a classmate accused him of sexually assaulting her in a gym changing area. She alleges he forced her mouth on his penis and digitally penetrated her vagina.