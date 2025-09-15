Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo Reportedly Break Up After 6 Months Together

Shailene Woodley is saying "bonjour" to a new chapter ... the actress and "Emily in Paris" star Lucas Bravo have broken up, according to reports.

Word of Shailene and Lucas' split emerged Monday, when PEOPLE reported the couple has chosen to go their separate ways.

It's currently unclear why the twosome called it quits mere months after going official. Though the update comes as both SW and LB have removed photos of each other from their social media.

Mon dieu, indeed!!!

Remember, Shailene and Lucas were first linked back in March after they stepped out in Paris together. The pair went Instagram official the next month ... uploading photos of themselves from a desert trip in California.

There's no word on when the breakup went down ... but Shailene and Lucas were last seen together in early August, when the "Big Little Lies" star was spotted cuddling up with her beau on the set of his Netflix show.

As they say ... all good things come to an end!!!