Cheerleader Mother-Daughter Vegas Murder-Suicide 911 Audio Released

Play video content Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Audio of a 911 call from a Las Vegas mother-daughter murder-suicide before a cheer competition this month has been released by police ... revealing the moment officers responded to their hotel room, as well as the missing-person report the girl's father called in.

In the audio, obtained by TMZ, the first call to Las Vegas Metropolitan PD comes in from the local fire department, asking for an ambulance response to the Rio Hotel & Resort for 2 patients at the scene ... each suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

The caller notes a medication bottle located in the room with the mother's name on the label. Later, the fire department calls LVMPD back and confirms the incident was a murder-suicide involving mother and a juvenile.

A police report shows the girl's father -- the mother's ex-husband -- had called in for a welfare check for Tawnia McGeehan and their daughter, 11-year-old Addi Smith. In this newly released audio, the father -- Bradley Smith -- is heard reporting his ex-wife and his daughter are missing.

Listen to the audio ... he says he last spoke to his daughter before they went to Vegas. Bradley is heard telling the police his ex-wife and his daughter, visiting from Utah, had a cheer event scheduled for 9 AM, but they never showed.

As we reported ... police believe 38-year-old Tawnia shot Addi late Saturday, February 14 ... with what appeared to be a suicide note left behind.

Tawnia and Bradley were awarded joint legal and physical custody of Addi on alternating weeks in 2024 after a lengthy custody battle.