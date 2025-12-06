Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tucker Wetmore's Song 'Proving Me Right' is About Model Bryana Ferringer

Tuccker Wetmore New Song All About Model Ex!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Bryana Ferringer Tucker Wetmore main getty instagram composite
Getty / Instagram @bryana.ferringer Composite

Rising country star Tucker Wetmore sings that a lady in his life kept on doing him wrong in his new track ... and, we now know who he means -- his model ex!

Here's the deal ... "Proving Me Right" -- the singer-songwriter's newest single -- came out Friday, and Wetmore airs some grievances in it, calling out a woman in his life who's been jerking him around.

For example, Tucker singer, "Yeah, I saw what you was just chasin'/Queen bee, the game that you're playin'/Ain't worth the whiskey I wasted" and "Keep on doin' me wrong now, baby / Bout time they get to know ya, baby."

Basically ... he's getting over some girl who he feels wronged him -- and our sources say it's in fact about Bryana Ferringer, a Nashville-based model who recently went through a split with TW.

Bryana Ferringer insta sub swipe
Instagram / @bryana.ferringer

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... the two dated for a little under a year -- and now she's dating Riley Green, another country star who's received a ton of praise for his track "you look like you love me," a duet with Ella Langley.

We're told the cover art's even a message about Tucker and Bryanna relationship ... the truck on the record appeared in the music video "Wind Up Missin' You" -- and, she was the main woman in that clip.

tucker wetmore sub getty swipe
Getty

To be clear, our sources say Tucker's not trying to throw shade ... we're told he's just calling out a pattern he sees in his ex's behavior -- especially about her penchant for country artists.

We've reached out to Tucker's team for more info ... so far, no word back.

Related articles