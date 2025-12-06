Tucker Wetmore's Song 'Proving Me Right' is About Model Bryana Ferringer

Rising country star Tucker Wetmore sings that a lady in his life kept on doing him wrong in his new track ... and, we now know who he means -- his model ex!

Here's the deal ... "Proving Me Right" -- the singer-songwriter's newest single -- came out Friday, and Wetmore airs some grievances in it, calling out a woman in his life who's been jerking him around.

For example, Tucker singer, "Yeah, I saw what you was just chasin'/Queen bee, the game that you're playin'/Ain't worth the whiskey I wasted" and "Keep on doin' me wrong now, baby / Bout time they get to know ya, baby."

Basically ... he's getting over some girl who he feels wronged him -- and our sources say it's in fact about Bryana Ferringer, a Nashville-based model who recently went through a split with TW.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... the two dated for a little under a year -- and now she's dating Riley Green, another country star who's received a ton of praise for his track "you look like you love me," a duet with Ella Langley.

We're told the cover art's even a message about Tucker and Bryanna relationship ... the truck on the record appeared in the music video "Wind Up Missin' You" -- and, she was the main woman in that clip.

To be clear, our sources say Tucker's not trying to throw shade ... we're told he's just calling out a pattern he sees in his ex's behavior -- especially about her penchant for country artists.