White House Doubles Down On Trolling Sabrina Carpenter

Uses Her in Yet Another Post!!!

Sabrina Carpenter might find herself in a game of Whack-a-Mole with the White House ... after she seemingly influenced them to take down a post using her music, the administration has now posted a new video using her image.

The PSA in question was posted Friday on X. In it, the White House wrote, "If you're a criminal illegal, you WILL be arrested & deported."

The White House wrote, "If you're a criminal illegal, you WILL be arrested & deported."

The message accompanied a clip from a "Saturday Night Live" promo Sabrina did with cast member Marcello Hernandez. In the promo, she pretends to arrest the comedian for being too hot -- a bit she does with audience members at her live shows. But the WH edited the clip, recording the word "illegal" over Sabrina saying "hot."

The clip then goes into a montage of the various ICE arrests taking place across the country while Quavo's verse from "I Get the Bag" plays underneath. Rihanna's "S&M" can also be heard in the video in the first half.

This comes after Sabrina torched the administration earlier this week for using her song "Juno" in an earlier clip of arrests, which she called "evil and disgusting."

At the time, she warned, "Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."

In response, Abigail Jackson -- a White House spokesperson -- told TMZ ... "We won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”

The WH has given similar treatment to the work of Olivia Rodrigo, who also blasted them for using her music.