Caleb Flynn Murder Trial, Watch Live

Caleb Flynn's murder trial is picking back up for its 7th day ... and we're streaming it live.

As you know, the "American Idol" alum has been charged with killing his wife earlier this year.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

The trial's already been pretty gripping ... because his mistress, Alleigha Botner, took the stand and read their disturbing texts out loud.

The court's also played the alleged A.I.-generated songs Caleb had written her about their star-crossed love affair.

Caleb's been accused of shooting and killing his wife and staging the scene to look like a break-in.