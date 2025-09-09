Who Is Laken Snelling? What to Know About the Former UK STUNT Team Member

Laken Snelling found herself making some ugly headlines in late August 2025, when she was arrested and accused of hiding a dead baby in her closet.

The story regarding the former competitive collegiate cheerleader only grew more troubling from there, as questions were raised over her connection to the deceased newborn.

We're going to take a look into Snelling's background and see how she ended up in trouble with the law after becoming the focus of a police investigation.

Laken Was A Student At The University Of Kentucky

Snelling's originally from Tennessee, and she moved one state over when she started attending the University of Kentucky.

She later joined the school's competitive STUNT team -- which is similar to a cheerleading squad -- and she had been a member of the squad for three years prior to her arrest.

Snelling dropped out of the University of Kentucky and left the STUNT team following her arrest, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

She returned to her parents' home and was placed on house arrest in early September, according to People.

Her Ex-Boyfriend Provided DNA Samples

Snelling was previously in a relationship with Izaiah Hall, a member of the football team at Cumberland University in Tennessee, according to the NY Post.

The college athlete provided a DNA sample to Lexington Police after Snelling's alleged actions came to light.

Although their relationship eventually ended, Hall's father wouldn't give the Post any specifics about a date when they broke up.

Snelling was in a relationship with former college basketball player Connor Jordan at the time of her arrest, according to the NY Post.

Laken Was Arrested After Allegedly Concealing Her Child's Birth

Authorities were called to Snelling's off-campus residence in Lexington on August 27 after a report was received about an unresponsive infant, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to People.

Snelling reportedly admitted to giving birth to the infant, whom she wrapped in a towel and placed in a black trash bag, along with other evidence of the birth.

Although she's been identified as the infant's biological mother, it's currently unknown if the infant was alive or stillborn. It's also unclear if she suffered a miscarriage or knew she was pregnant before she gave birth.