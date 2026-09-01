Lindsay Clancy Jurors Deadlocked, Judge Orders Them to Press On

Play video content Video: Clancy Jury Deliberations Continue

Jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder case told the Judge Tuesday morning that they can't reach a unanimous verdict on any of the counts, but the judge isn't ready to throw in the towel.

The jurors deliberated for 18 hours before they threw their hands up in the air. Jurors are trying to decide if Clancy is guilty of murder, manslaughter, or not guilty by lack of criminal responsibility. The lack of criminal responsibility is essentially an insanity defense.

It's clear some of the jurors were entertaining the lack of criminal responsibility defense when they asked to see the knife she allegedly used to slash herself and the pill bottles.

The jury has gone back to deliberate.

As we previously reported ... Clancy’s defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, has argued she was suffering from postpartum psychosis when her three children -- Cora, Dawson and Callan -- died at the family's Massachusetts home in January 2023.

Prosecutors maintain Lindsay was criminally responsible.

Lindsay has pleaded not guilty ... however, she acknowledges killing the children. Her ex-husband Patrick Clancy has already taken the witness stand, describing the devastating discovery of his children and his call to 911 which was played in court.