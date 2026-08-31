Rep. Lauren Underwood Says Lindsay Clancy Trial Shows Moms Need Better Care

Play video content Video: Rep. Lauren Underwood Says Lindsay Clancy Trial Highlights Need For Better Maternal Care TMZ DC

Rep. Lauren Underwood says the Lindsay Clancy trial should be a wake-up call ... arguing moms in crisis are too often failed before tragedy strikes.

Charlie caught up with the Illinois congresswoman Monday as the jury continued deliberating in Clancy's murder trial.

Underwood -- a registered nurse -- told us postpartum psychosis is a very real medical condition ... and said women experiencing it need serious treatment, not a system that makes them afraid to reach out for help.

She pointed to Clancy's own history ... noting she was also a nurse and had repeatedly sought mental health support before the deaths of her children.

When Charlie asked whether Clancy herself was failed by the medical system, Underwood wouldn't directly weigh in on her culpability ... but said the case highlights a much larger problem with moms being unable to get the care they need.

As TMZ previously reported ... Clancy is accused of strangling her three children at their Massachusetts home in 2023 before attempting suicide. She has pleaded not guilty, with her defense arguing she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was not criminally responsible.

The trial has at least sparked an important conversation about postpartum mental health ... but for Underwood, the next step is action.

She pointed to the Moms Matter Act, part of the broader Momnibus package, which aims to expand access to maternal mental health and substance use treatment.