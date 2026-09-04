Lindsay Clancy: Mark & Harvey Say Why The Retrial Will Fail

Lindsay Clancy's mistrial has a ton of people heated ... including TMZ's own Harvey Levin and defense attorney Mark Geragos.

The pair had it out Friday afternoon on their weekly podcast after Judge William F. Sullivan declared a mistrial in the case Friday morning ... and Harvey thinks the D.A. will think twice before asking for a retrial.

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy Trial Reconvenes, Mistrial Stands Court TV

As we reported ... Lindsay Clancy's attorney -- Kevin Reddington -- asked Judge Sullivan for time so he could appeal the mistrial decision to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ... and the judge gave him an hour.

Reddington's team filed their motion, and a justice heard their case ... but ultimately shot it down. Trial judges have wide latitude when making decisions about mistrials.

As you know ... the jury was apparently split 11-1 -- with a vast majority of those in the room seemingly pushing to declare her not guilty by reason of insanity.

The jury foreman revealed in a note to the judge that the holdout juror had acknowledged there was reasonable doubt in the case ... but refused to let it sway their opinion, in direct contradiction to the law and the judge's orders.