Lindsay Clancy's Parents' GoFundMe Raises Over $1 Million After Mistrial

Lindsay Clancy's parents' GoFundMe has raised more than $1 million ... just as their daughter's murder trial ends in a mistrial.

The Musgrove Family Fund has collected $1,167,727 from 34,400 donations toward its $3 million goal as of Saturday.

Organizer Brandee Mulligan says the money is intended to help Mike and Paula Musgrove recover from the financial strain of supporting Lindsay throughout her criminal case.

Mulligan says the fundraiser was created with their knowledge and consent, and Lindsay's attorney, Kevin Reddington, is aware of it.

The GoFundMe says the Musgroves have spent more than three years traveling to court, paying for lodging and living expenses, and relocating from Connecticut to Massachusetts to remain close to Lindsay.

The fundraiser emphasizes that donors are not being asked to take a position on Lindsay's case ... and that the money will not be used for her legal defense.

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy Trial Reconvenes, Mistrial Stands Court TV

As we reported ... a judge declared a mistrial Friday after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict following roughly 38 hours of deliberations. The jury had reportedly been deadlocked 11-1, with one juror holding out.

Reddington immediately asked for time to appeal the mistrial ruling to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court. A justice heard arguments and ultimately rejected the defense request, allowing the mistrial to stand.

Lindsay has admitted she killed her three children ... 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan inside the family's Massachusetts home in January 2023.

Her defense argued she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was not criminally responsible at the time.