RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Shuts Down Ex PK's Emergency Effort To Sell L.A. Home

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Dorit Kemsley scored a small victory in her nasty legal battle with her ex-husband, PK Kemsley, over their $6 million mansion ... TMZ has learned.

Sources tell TMZ … a hearing was held today on PK's emergency motion to list the 6-bedroom, 10-bathroom home Dorit is living in with their two kids.

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Dorit's powerhouse lawyer, Samantha Spector, argued in court there was no emergency … and the court agreed. A hearing on the matter is set for August 26, when the judge will go over the matter once again.

As TMZ first reported, PK has been making moves to force Dorit to sell, claiming the property was at risk of being foreclosed.

Dorit scoffed at the claims. She said PK had more than enough money to cover the past-due payments and get the bills up to date.

PK argued he paid the bills for months but stopped after he moved into his own home. He slammed her for allegedly spending nearly $1 million on clothes and travel while ignoring the mortgage.

Dorit said PK should be paying the bills since he isn't providing her formal child or spousal support.