Alec Baldwin Lists Hamptons Home For $19 Million

Alec Baldwin is looking to unload his Hamptons home ... putting the property back up for sale ... and slashing the price.

The actor put his estate, which was built in 1740, on the market Tuesday ... and the 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom residence has an $18,995,000 price tag.

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The 8,556-square-foot home sits on an 8.3-acre lot just minutes from the popular Atlantic Avenue and Indian Wells beaches, as well as Amagansett Village.

The house boasts covered porches, a chef's kitchen, a private study, a media room, and a wet bar ... with a pool and spa in the backyard.

There's a fenced vegetable garden, a two-car garage, and easy access to some popular hiking trails in the area.

Of course, Alec, his wife Hilaria Baldwin, and their 7 kids live in New York City ... with the Hamptons home acting as a vacation spot, which was featured on their 'TLC' reality show 'The Baldwins'.

Summer's ending, and now Alec's putting it back on the market for $2 million less than he was previously asking.

He was seeking $21 million last year when he put the home up for sale ... but, obviously, he didn't find a buyer. This will be the 4th time he has listed the property since purchasing it in in 1996 for $1.7M.

It'll be interesting to see if Alec unloads the home this time.