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Celebrity Lawyer Steve Dimopoulos Selling His $23 Million 'Batman Mansion'

Lawyer Steve Dimopoulos Selling $23 Mil 'Batman Mansion'

By TMZ Staff
Published
Lawyer Steve Dimopoulos Lists $23 Million 'Batman Mansion'
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Instagram/Jolt Media

Lawyer Steve Dimopoulos is putting up the bat symbol because he's seeing who has deep enough pockets to take this "Batman Mansion" off his hands.

Steve's mansion is up for sale for a measly $23 Million ... yeah, no biggie, right? WRONG!

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PUTTING BRUCE WAYNE TO SHAME
Video: Steve Dimopoulos House for Sale
Instagram / @steve.dimopoulos

This is the kind of house that would make Bruce Wayne's hair stand on end. Let's give you a little tour of this lawyer's Batcave.

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Jolt Media

This shining jewel of a home has 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, spans more than 14,000 square feet, with a gym, and a pickleball court ... according to the listing. But that's not all!

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Jolt Media

Once inside, you can also find an elevator and “private wellness spa" ... because, let's face it, if you're working hard enough to afford a place like this, these are amenities that just come with the territory.

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Jolt Media

As if all that wasn't enough, this house also sports a garage that can fit 12 vehicles and a gym inside! Although, fair warning, the Batmobile is not included!

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