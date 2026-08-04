Celebrity Lawyer Steve Dimopoulos Selling His $23 Million 'Batman Mansion'

Lawyer Steve Dimopoulos is putting up the bat symbol because he's seeing who has deep enough pockets to take this "Batman Mansion" off his hands.

Steve's mansion is up for sale for a measly $23 Million ... yeah, no biggie, right? WRONG!

Play video content Video: Steve Dimopoulos House for Sale Instagram / @steve.dimopoulos

This is the kind of house that would make Bruce Wayne's hair stand on end. Let's give you a little tour of this lawyer's Batcave.

This shining jewel of a home has 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, spans more than 14,000 square feet, with a gym, and a pickleball court ... according to the listing. But that's not all!

Once inside, you can also find an elevator and “private wellness spa" ... because, let's face it, if you're working hard enough to afford a place like this, these are amenities that just come with the territory.