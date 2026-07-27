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Designer Betsey Johnson Lists Hidden Hills Home for $7.5 Million

Betsey Johnson Her Pad Can Be Yours ... for $7.5M!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Fashion Designer Betsey Johnson Lists Hidden Hills Home
Launch Gallery
For $ale! Launch Gallery
Getty/Jordan Cohen

Betsey Johnson is parting ways with her huge Hidden Hills home ... and all she's asking for is a cool $7.5 mil!

The designer has listed her posh pad, which has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and sits on a 4,300-square foot property.

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Jordan Cohen

The single-story estate, which sits on 1.5 acres of land, has a stunning view, but maybe even more impressive than the outside is the inside ... which boasts an open concept floorplan with custom cathedral ceilings and wood floors.

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Jordan Cohen

Oh and get this ... there's a massive barn with stables inside! Not to mention, the backyard's got a gorgeous custom pool, wood decks and an outdoor living room, so you can comfortably take in the city lights and mountain view.

Got $7.5 Mil to spare? Check out the gallery to see all Betsey's massive mansion has to offer!

The listing is held by Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX.

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