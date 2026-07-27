Designer Betsey Johnson Lists Hidden Hills Home for $7.5 Million

Her Pad Can Be Yours ... for $7.5M!

Betsey Johnson is parting ways with her huge Hidden Hills home ... and all she's asking for is a cool $7.5 mil!

The designer has listed her posh pad, which has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and sits on a 4,300-square foot property.

The single-story estate, which sits on 1.5 acres of land, has a stunning view, but maybe even more impressive than the outside is the inside ... which boasts an open concept floorplan with custom cathedral ceilings and wood floors.

Oh and get this ... there's a massive barn with stables inside! Not to mention, the backyard's got a gorgeous custom pool, wood decks and an outdoor living room, so you can comfortably take in the city lights and mountain view.

Got $7.5 Mil to spare? Check out the gallery to see all Betsey's massive mansion has to offer!