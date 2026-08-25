D4vd Alleged Murder Home Rental Price Drops After Sitting on Market For Months

The Hollywood Hills home where D4vd allegedly murdered Celeste Rivas Hernandez is sitting vacant and hoping for a new tenant ... and the rent just went down.

According to real estate records, the rental price dropped from $23,950 a month to $21,500 as it sits quietly on the market.

D4vd moved out in September 2025, just days after police searched the property in connection with the investigation into Celeste's death.

Prosecutors allege D4vd invited Celeste over to the home in April 2025 ... and she was never heard from again.

The home was listed for rent in February ... and on Aug. 16 the price dropped over 10%. It's unclear if anyone has lived there since D4vd moved out.

As we previously reported, cops sprayed luminol and tested residue found in the Hollywood home after obtaining a search warrant last year ... finding chainsaws, potential blood stains, and a cut-up inflatable pool -- all items investigators used as evidence during D4vd's preliminary hearing.