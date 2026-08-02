D4vd: Resurfaced Video of Singer Wearing Fake Blood Stained Shirt Goes Viral

A resurfaced video of D4vd wearing a fake blood stained shirt -- all to promote his album -- is getting major attention online as he gears up for his trial in the alleged murder of Celeste Rivas.

The video features the singer -- whose real name is David Anthony Burke -- wearing a fake blood-stained shirt, in which he sold as merch to fans, as he's purchasing laundry detergent in order to promote his upcoming album.

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The clip has resurfaced as details from Burke's recent preliminary hearing in the alleged murder of Celeste have drawn public attention.

During the hearing, prosecutors referenced an inflatable pool found in D4vd’s garage and noted it had an odor of laundry detergent as well as a dryer sheet crumbled up inside ... leading to online chatter about the eeriness of the clip.

D4vd’s defense team, meanwhile, pointed to the presence of fake blood in his home ... explaining that the substance was related to his merchandise and creative projects, which explains the shirt he has on in the newly popular clip.

As we've previously reported ... prosecutors allege D4vd ordered Celeste an Uber to his Hollywood Hills in April of last year, fatally stabbed her, and later dismembered her body. Her remains were discovered months later inside two bags in his Tesla.

A judge ruled there is enough evidence for D4vd to stand trial. He is charged with murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.