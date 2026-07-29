D4vd Murder Case: Celeste Rivas Was Not Pregnant When She Died

Celeste Rivas was not pregnant when prosecutors say D4vd killed her ... clearing up a lingering question after an amendment to her death certificate created confusion.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed the finding Wednesday to PEOPLE ... saying the 14-year-old was not carrying a child at the time of her April 2025 death.

The clarification comes days after prosecutors laid out an 18-month trail of deeply disturbing texts between Celeste and D4vd -- real name David Anthony Burke -- during his preliminary hearing.

As TMZ previously reported ... the messages included repeated discussions about missed periods, ovulation, Plan B, and pregnancy scares. Prosecutors also presented texts they say show Celeste became pregnant and underwent an abortion in January 2024 -- when she was 13 and D4vd was 18.

Play video content Video: Video of Singer D4vd and Homicide Victim Celeste Rivas During Live Stream

By April 2025, prosecutors say the relationship was crumbling ... with Celeste threatening to expose D4vd and destroy his career during an explosive argument one day before her death.

Prosecutors allege D4vd ordered Celeste an Uber to his Hollywood Hills home the following night, fatally stabbed her, and later dismembered her body. Her remains were discovered months later inside two bags in his Tesla.

A judge ruled Monday there is enough evidence for D4vd to stand trial. He is charged with murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains.