Diane Keaton's 'Three Little Pigs' L.A. Estate Sells for $18 Million
Diane Keaton '3 Little Pigs' Went To Market ... And Sold Their Home!!!
Diane Keaton's "Three Little Pigs"-inspired Los Angeles mansion officially has a new owner ... and it sold for $18 million.
TMZ has learned the deal has closed on the sprawling 9,219-square-foot estate ... with the sale price coming in $5 million below its most recent asking price and nearly $11 million under the original $28.9 million listing.
As we previously reported ... a buyer was found last month after the property went under contract. It had returned to the market in June for just under $23 million following several price cuts and a removal.
The 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom home was inspired by Diane's childhood love of "The Three Little Pigs" ... an influence perhaps best seen in the 75,000 hand-selected 18th-century bricks sourced from Chicago that form the property's foundation.
The kitchen -- which Diane considered the "heartbeat of the house" -- includes a custom-built island, chicken-wire cabinetry and pendant lights repurposed from a former chicken coop.
"Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" star Josh Flagg of Compass represented the listing ... while Emil Schneeman of Berkshire Hathaway represented the buyer.
Diane died last October after a bout with pneumonia. She was 79.